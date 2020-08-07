BREAKING: Father Shoots Son Dead Following Family Argument in Ħal Għaxaq
A father has killed his son in a shooting following a family dispute involving a number of people in Ħal Għaxaq earlier today.
The son was confirmed dead on the scene, with Lovin Malta informed that the the shooting took place at Triq il-Gudja around 11.30am earlier this morning.
Rapid Intervention Unit Police were also on the scene outside the family home accompanied by an ambulance.
A magisterial inquiry presided over by Dr.Rachel Montebello is currently underway.