BREAKING: Residence Collapses In Santa Venera, Reports Of People Trapped Inside

The accident happened on Cannon Road in Santa Venera at 2:30 pm.

A residence has collapsed in Santa Venera with reports of people trapped inside.

The residence is located next to a construction site however it is unknown whether the site had anything to do with the collapse.

Last year, four residences collapsed around Malta due to nearby construction works, prompting the government to introduce stronger laws to regulate the construction industry.

This is a developing story.

