BREAKING: All Inbound Flights To Malta Will Be Temporarily Suspended As Of This Saturday

All passenger flights inbound to Malta will be temporarily suspended according to a Notice To Airmen.

The notice was published earlier this evening based on a decision made by Malta Health Authorities.

The suspension will begin on the 21st of March and end on the 11th of April.

The ban does not apply to ferry flights, cargo flights, humanitarian flights and repatriation flights. Maltese authorities may also, in special cases, exempt individual flights.

The decision to temporarily suspend all inbound flights was made to help limit and control the spread of COVID-19 in Malta.

Comments
