BREAKING: Adrian Delia Calls For A One-Horse Race In PN Member Vote Of Confidence

Adrian Delia Calls For A One-Horse Race In PN Member Vote Of Confidence
Embattled PN Leader Adrian Delia is calling the party’s general council to vote on kickstarting a process of a confidence vote among PN members (tesserati).
The general council will meet on Friday 31st July. Delia is proposing a “confidence vote” among tesserati take place three weeks after.
Some sources have suggested taking the vote to the tesserati could be against party statute and a confidence vote can only be taken in the general council. They say an election should instead be called.
Dissenting MPs had put forward Therese Comodini Cachia as a potential replacement for Delia as Opposition Leader. However, taking the decision to a confidence vote means Delia has turned the leadership crisis into a one-horse race.
Delia has so far lost confidence votes in the PN parliamentary group and the PN executive committee. The party’s youth wing has also called for him to step down. However, he has vowed to stay on, insisting it was the tesserati who voted him into the role.
Delia had survived a confidence vote in the general council before. This time, he will face those who voted him into the role. In 2017, Delia won 52.7% in the 2017 leadership election against MP Chris Said. It remains to be seen whether poor polls and serious allegations have had any impact on Delia’s support.
The executive committee is currently meeting at the PN headquarters.
