BREAKING: Adrian Delia Calls For A One-Horse Race In PN Member Vote Of Confidence

Embattled PN Leader Adrian Delia is calling the party’s general council to vote on kickstarting a process of a confidence vote among PN members (tesserati).

The general council will meet on Friday 31st July. Delia is proposing a “confidence vote” among tesserati take place three weeks after.

Some sources have suggested taking the vote to the tesserati could be against party statute and a confidence vote can only be taken in the general council. They say an election should instead be called.

Dissenting MPs had put forward Therese Comodini Cachia as a potential replacement for Delia as Opposition Leader. However, taking the decision to a confidence vote means Delia has turned the leadership crisis into a one-horse race.