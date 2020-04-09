BREAKING: 79-Year-Old Man Is Malta’s Second COVID-19 Death, Health Ministry Confirms

A 79-year-old elderly man has become the second COVID-19 coronavirus patient to die in Malta, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The 79-year-old was being cared for at Karen Grech Hospital and had many health complications when he got tested for COVID-19 on April 6th, where he tested positive.

The patient died in Karen Grech Hospital overnight.

The Ministry of Health has once again reiterated the call for people to follow preventative measures put in place to protect the most vulnerable in our society.