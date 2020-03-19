BREAKING: 5 New Cases of Coronavirus In Malta

There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

The new cases include a 56-year-old Maltese woman whose relative had earlier tested positive and a 29-year-old Maltese man who developed symptoms after travelling to the UK. Both of these people obeyed quarantine rules, limiting their contact with other people.

A 33-year-old Spanish man, resident of Malta, developed symptoms shortly after returning from Madrid. While he returned to work before he showed his symptoms, contact tracing of his colleagues by the health authorities revealed that none of them tested positive.

The other cases are a 35-year-old Maltese man who developed symptoms shortly after travelling to Brussels and a 64-year-old Maltese man who developed symptoms shortly after travelling to the UK with a relative who had tested positive earlier.

Both had followed quarantine rules upon their return to Malta.

The total number of confirmed cases is now up to 53 . There have been two recoveries.

Gauci said all of the patients are in good health and some are being kept at hospital simply to ensure that they are kept isolated from the rest of the community.

She also urged against a sense of complacency, despite today’s new cases representing a 50% drop from the ones confirmed yesterday.

“The fact that we have five new cases today when we had ten yesterday doesn’t mean we can say the situation is good,” she said. “Let’s remember that these are small numbers and we must keep following the measures because the worst has yet to come. The coronavirus is still around us, so let’s be cautious and proceed with the recommendations. Let’s not allow the numbers to deceive us.”

“I know this is a public holiday and the sun is shining, but let’s enjoy it on our rooftops and not meet other people who could give us the virus. You should also regularly wash your hands and clean your surfaces.”

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a 3000 euro fine.