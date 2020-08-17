د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: 15-Person-Limit Imposed, While Nightclubs, Discos, And Bars Will Close From Wednesday To Combat COVID-19 Spread

By ,

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s nightclubs, discos, and bars will be closed from Wednesday, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.  A 15-person limit will also be introduced.

The rules will not apply to bars and kazini that also serve food. The rules, however, will also apply to boat parties.

The rules will come into force on Wednesday.

The government will also introduce an amber-list which will include countries that will be considered as potentially high-risk for travel. This will be applicable from today week.

They will need to produce a negative test before arriving in Malta.

Fearne insisted that the government has worked tirelessly to ensure social distancing and the early identification of cases.

Malta’s active cases are now at 537, but that is only because figures no longer include migrants who disembarked in Malta and had already tested positive for COVID-19. There were 63 new patients and 11 recoveries announced yesterday.

READ NEXT: WATCH LIVE: Chris Fearne And Charmaine Gauci To Address 11am Press Conference

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK