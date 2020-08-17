BREAKING: 15-Person-Limit Imposed, While Nightclubs, Discos, And Bars Will Close From Wednesday To Combat COVID-19 Spread

Malta’s nightclubs, discos, and bars will be closed from Wednesday, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced. A 15-person limit will also be introduced.

The rules will not apply to bars and kazini that also serve food. The rules, however, will also apply to boat parties.

The rules will come into force on Wednesday.

The government will also introduce an amber-list which will include countries that will be considered as potentially high-risk for travel. This will be applicable from today week.

They will need to produce a negative test before arriving in Malta.

Fearne insisted that the government has worked tirelessly to ensure social distancing and the early identification of cases.

Malta’s active cases are now at 537, but that is only because figures no longer include migrants who disembarked in Malta and had already tested positive for COVID-19. There were 63 new patients and 11 recoveries announced yesterday.