BREAKING: 100 People Cap For Indoor Events And 300 For Outdoors, Deputy Prime Minister Announces

No more than 100 people can be enclosed in an indoor place for any kind of event, or 300 people for out-door events, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne confirmed.

He insisted that stricter enforcement including fines and spot checks will ensure that these rules are followed.

Restrictions including a guarantee of four square metres per person and no more than 10 people per group were introduced by legal notice following a surge in COVID-19 cases connected to hotel parties and festa activities last week.

The Prime Minister defended the decision to have mass events, explaining that it would have translated into millions being pumped into Malta’s public health system.

This comes after an eight-hour marathon Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) meeting with the Medical Association of Malta last night.

Fresh restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will be introduced today by legal notice, including a €50 fine if the public is found not wearing masks in public transport, stores, the airport and the Gozo ferry.

Restrictions on visitors in Mater Dei Hospital as well as elderly homes have been put into place to protect the vulnerable.

Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged to increase testing facilities and echoed Gauci’s announcement that two new swab test centres that will be opened next week.

“We must continue to find the balance between health and the economy,” Abela insisted. However, if the situation regresses, different measures will have to be put in place.

