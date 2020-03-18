BREAKING: 10 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta

Malta has ten new cases of COVID-19 as confirmed by Superintendent of Pubic Health Charmaine Gauci.

Gauci confirmed that the new cases include a 70-year-old Maltese man, stating that while he is in good condition, he is being given special attention.

The other cases involve two Maltese women, aged 26 and 27, who recently travelled to Germany and Poland and returned to Malta with symptoms on 11th March. They instantly went into quarantine.

An Italian couple, both 34 years old and both residents of Malta, also tested positive. Gauci said one of them could have contracted the virus from a colleague at work.

A 48-year-old Maltese woman tested positive after travelling to London. She quarantined herself upon her return to Malta, as did the other members of her family, who have so far tested negative for the virus.

Two other cases, a 57-year-old man and a 73-year-old man, contracted the virus while receiving treatment at hospital for issues unrelated to the virus. All patients in that ward are now under quarantine.

The other two cases are a Maltese man, aged 37, and a woman, aged 26.

Gauci said that healthcare authorities have been noticing the first signs of community transmission, meaning they are unsure who exactly had transmitted the virus to some of the patients.

However, she said the authorities were expecting this situation to develop and have embarked on a widespread swabbing strategy, with 1,799 swabs carried out so far.

The total number of confirmed cases is now up to 48. There have been two recoveries. All patients are in good condition.