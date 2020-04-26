BREAKING: 0 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta For First Time Since Pandemic Began

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta has confirmed 0 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours in an incredible development for the island, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced today.

“We were able to turn the tsunami into a creek,” he said.

There were 33 new recoveries yesterday as well, he continued.

Just yesterday, Malta’s rate of infection dropped to 0.5 for the first time, a positive development that proved Malta’s preventative measures were bearing fruit.

Despite the low number of new cases, Fearne urged people not to let their guard down and to continue following the health authorities’ advice on social distancing.

