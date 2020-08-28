BOV Handed Konrad Mizzi Reference Letter To Open Up Offshore Panama Account

Malta’s Bank of Valletta provided a reference letter which allowed disgraced then-Minister Konrad Mizzi to open up an offshore company, even if he was handling multi-million government deals that have mired in corruption.

Matthew Caruana Galizia, the son of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has published the June 2015 letter.

In the reference letter, BOV’s Chief Officer for Corporate Finance Albert Frendo said that his two-year professional relationship with Mizzi was enough to “consider him to be a suitable person to satisfactory operate” the offshore account.

That same month, Mizzi established a trust in New Zealand, Hearnville. The beneficiaries of this trust are his wife — Malta’s former consul in Shanghai — and two children.

He then told Mossack Fonseca, the firm at the centre of the Panama Papers scandal, that he would use Hearnville as a management consultancy and brokerage firm.

The Panamanian accounts were first purchased by Nexia BT in July 2013, days after the general election.

“Imagine you’re a manager of a bank, overseeing a €0.5 billion loan to a power company, guaranteed by the government.”

“Imagine the minister pushing the government into that guarantee, whom you’ve known only through your work on that guarantee, suddenly tells you he wants, from you, a reference letter to open an offshore bank account into which he’d receive millions of euros.”

“What would you tell him?” Caruana Galizia wrote.