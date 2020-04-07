د . إAEDSRر . س

Bortex's Manufacturing Facilities To Produce Protective Equipment For Malta's Frontliners

Bortex Group has announced that its local production facility will be used to manufacture medical protective equipment such as face masks and scrubs for Malta’s COVID-19 frontliners.

This is being coordinated with Malta’s COVID-19 response movement in aid of Malta’s local hospitals dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

 

“As we aim to be fully transparent with you; our clients, our followers, our peers, we want to let you know what we’ve been up to and the measures we have taken to keep our workforce and our customers safe,” Bortex said in a Facebook post.

Private companies that require protective equipment for their staff can order directly from Bortex at andreborg@bortexgroup.com.

