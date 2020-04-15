Bormla Resident Arrested For String Of Food Courier Muggings, Tries To Escape Police Through Window

A 30 year old man from Bormla has been arrested in relation to a string of robberies of food delivery employees.

The accused was arrested in connection with three similar instances of robbery of food delivery drivers, namely on the 9th April in Żabbar, 10th April in Isla and 14th April in San Ġwann.

Last night, one of the victims, a 29 year old Tarxien resident, filed a report at Bormla’s police station after been robbed at knife point whilst making a delivery in the town.

The victim told police he had delivered food to a residence in Bormla but was told by the residents that they had not placed an order. He contracted the person who made the delivery who convinced him to meet him in a carpark in in St.Paul’s Street.

The victim arrived on the scene, where he was allegedly held at knife point and mugged of all the money on his person.

The victim then filed a police report together with a description of the man.

Police found the accused was a resident of Triq San Franġisk in Bormla. Police arrived on the scene to arrest the aggressor, who tried to escape from the window but was arrested immediately.

Inspector from Violent Crime Unit Fabien Fleri said “our appeal is that all businesses dealing with food or not that offer home delivery service should accept payment from before, when the order is placed. This is to ensure that who delivers the products refrains from handling cash to decrease the risk of muggings.”

“This work was a collaboration between three enforcement divisions that worked together successfully in the fight against criminality. It also shows that our work continues whilst enforcing laws in relation to COVID-19.”

Investigations regarding the four instances of muggings are on-going.

Tag someone who needs to know this