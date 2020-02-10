Bormla Man Arrested Over Robbing Fgura Restaurant On New Year’s Day With A Sharp Object

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in relation to an early New Year’s Day robbery in a Fgura restaurant.

The man, who is from Bormla, had allegedly run into the restaurant, which is on Cottoner Avenue, at about 12:45am on the first of January, 2020, making it one of the first crimes of the new decade for Malta.

Armed with a sharp object, the man had allegedly threatened the 68-year-old owner who was in the restaurant at the time before fleeing with money and cheques taken from the cash register.

The restaurant owner, who is from Fgura, was not injured in the robbery.

Officers from the Violent Crimes Unit within the Criminal Investigations Department said the arrest comes after investigations had intensified over the last few days.

