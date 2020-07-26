Bormla Construction Site Victim Identified As Former Soldier Sarjo Konteh

A Gambian construction worker who died in a construction accident in Bormla last Thursday has been identified as Sarjo Konteh.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a friend of Sarjo described the man as a “good boy” and a former soldier who comes from a very poor family.

He left his home country in 2014, travelling to Italy before heading to Malta to find a job.

“He was an only child and his family are devastated,” he said. “They want to know how he died but all I know at the moment is that he had an accident. I need to get more information from the police.”

Sarjo Konteh died last Thursday when a wall collapsed at a construction site in Bormla. A fellow worker, Johann Ellul, was hospitalised with serious injuries.

RIP Sarjo