د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Bormla Construction Site Victim Identified As Former Soldier Sarjo Konteh

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A Gambian construction worker who died in a construction accident in Bormla last Thursday has been identified as Sarjo Konteh.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a friend of Sarjo described the man as a “good boy” and a former soldier who comes from a very poor family.

He left his home country in 2014, travelling to Italy before heading to Malta to find a job.

“He was an only child and his family are devastated,” he said. “They want to know how he died but all I know at the moment is that he had an accident. I need to get more information from the police.”

Sarjo Konteh died last Thursday when a wall collapsed at a construction site in Bormla. A fellow worker, Johann Ellul, was hospitalised with serious injuries.

RIP Sarjo

READ NEXT: From Hitler To Koi Fish: Tattoo Artist Covers Up Maltese Man's Nazi Tattoos At A Super Cheap Price

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK