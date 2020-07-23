د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Bormla Collapse Victim Identified As 32-Year-Old Man From Gambia

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Malta Police force have released more information on the identity of the construction worker who died in the wall collapse Thursday morning.

The Malta Police Force have informed the media that the man who lost his life in today’s incident was a 32 year old man from Gambia. The man was certified dead on the arrival of the police.

A 35 year old man from Valletta was also injured, and is being treated for his injuries. His condition is currently unknown.

The incident occurred at 8 am on Thursday in Sqaq l-Irwieħ, Bormla. Local police arrived on the site and began preliminary investigations immediately.

Rest in peace.

READ NEXT: Form Identifying Contractor And Site Technical Officer Of Fatal Bormla Collapse Is Missing

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK