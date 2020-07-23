Bormla Collapse Victim Identified As 32-Year-Old Man From Gambia

The Malta Police force have released more information on the identity of the construction worker who died in the wall collapse Thursday morning.

The Malta Police Force have informed the media that the man who lost his life in today’s incident was a 32 year old man from Gambia. The man was certified dead on the arrival of the police.

A 35 year old man from Valletta was also injured, and is being treated for his injuries. His condition is currently unknown.

The incident occurred at 8 am on Thursday in Sqaq l-Irwieħ, Bormla. Local police arrived on the site and began preliminary investigations immediately.

Rest in peace.