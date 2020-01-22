Bormla Brothers Arrested Following String Of Robberies Around Malta
Two brothers from Bormla have been arrested following a series of hold-ups and robberies around Malta over the past month.
This arrest comes in light of another arrest yesterday in which a 39-year-old man appeared in court accused of six hold-ups in Sliema, Gżira, Qormi and Iklin.
The 40-year-old brothers have been accused of two hold-ups in Żejtun, two robberies in Tarxien, another in Raħal Ġdid and even a robbery of an elderly person in Żejtun. The incidents all happened between 28th Demeber and 18th January.
The brothers will appear in court today.