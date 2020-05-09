Bolt And Cab Driver Speak Out Following Allegations Of Racially-Motivated Assault In Sliema

Photo Credit: Neil Howard

The cab driver who allegedly assaulted a Japanese man and hurled racially-motivated abuse at him has spoken out.

The driver claims that tensions rose after dropping the client off at his residence in Sliema. The driver informed him about the new regulation for mandatory masks in all public transport including taxis to which the client said the guidelines only applied for buses.

He also said that the passenger didn’t have children with him.

When the driver drove to his residence in Sliema, the client allegedly slammed the door and flipped him off. He denies all allegations of attacking him.

Following the incident, the driver immediately reported the Japanese man for being disrespectful.

Bolt has also released a statement following the accusations.

“The driver involved in the incident has been a Bolt partner for a long time with a very positive customer feedback record and satisfaction rating,” they said.

“We have received reports about this incident from both the driver and the client. Since the client has stated to have proof of the incident, we are waiting to receive it prior to continuing with our own internal investigation.”

However, the Japanese man denies ever having said to have video footage.

The client has since filed a police report.

