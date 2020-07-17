Boat Carrying 63 Migrants Rescued And Brought Into Malta Earlier Today

A boat of 63 migrants has arrived in Malta after being rescued from the country’s Search and Rescue zone earlier today.

According to migrant hotline Alarm Phone, the boat had fled from Libya yesterday morning and had drifted between Malta and Italy before it was picked up by the AFM earlier today.

Finally, we can confirm that the people in distress were rescued to Malta. We had to learn about their rescue through the media as RCC Malta still refuses to give out any info. Thanks to all who mobilised & pressurised the authorities – without you rescue wouldn’t have occurred! — Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) July 17, 2020

The boat appeared to be in a desperate state before being rescued with Alarm Phone reporting that the engine had stopped working and a woman had fainted on board.