Boat Carrying 63 Migrants Rescued And Brought Into Malta Earlier Today
A boat of 63 migrants has arrived in Malta after being rescued from the country’s Search and Rescue zone earlier today.
According to migrant hotline Alarm Phone, the boat had fled from Libya yesterday morning and had drifted between Malta and Italy before it was picked up by the AFM earlier today.
Finally, we can confirm that the people in distress were rescued to Malta. We had to learn about their rescue through the media as RCC Malta still refuses to give out any info. Thanks to all who mobilised & pressurised the authorities – without you rescue wouldn’t have occurred!
— Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) July 17, 2020
The boat appeared to be in a desperate state before being rescued with Alarm Phone reporting that the engine had stopped working and a woman had fainted on board.
???? ~65 people in distress in Malta SAR! A boat with ~65 people escaping the Libyan hell & torture camps called #AlarmPhone this morning. They are in #Malta Search & Rescue zone & their engine is not working. They said a woman has fainted & they all need urgent rescue! pic.twitter.com/em3nmqwgzV
— Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) July 16, 2020
An AFM spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that the migrants had arrived in Malta at around 2pm.