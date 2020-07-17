Boat Carrying 63 Migrants Rescued And Brought Into Malta Earlier Today

د . إAEDSRر . س

A boat of 63 migrants has arrived in Malta after being rescued from the country’s Search and Rescue zone earlier today.

According to migrant hotline Alarm Phone, the boat had fled from Libya yesterday morning and had drifted between Malta and Italy before it was picked up by the AFM earlier today.

The boat appeared to be in a desperate state before being rescued with Alarm Phone reporting that the engine had stopped working and a woman had fainted on board.

 

An AFM spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that the migrants had arrived in Malta at around 2pm.

