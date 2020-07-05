BMW Left Hanging Above Public Bathroom After Crashing Into Naxxar Garden

A car crash in central Naxxar has left a public latrine exposed and various government properties damaged.

The driver of a white BMW lost control of his car for an unknown reason while driving through Vjal it-21 ta’ Settembru in Naxxar yesterday, crashing through a small fence around Ġnien Toni Vella before coming to a halt right above the public bathrooms near the garden.

The crash destroyed part of the ceiling, leaving the bathroom area underneath exposed, and the BMW perched dangerously on the ledge.