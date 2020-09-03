Blue Markings Spray Painted At Protected Pembroke Site

Several blue markings have been found spray painted over various parts of Pembroke Natura 2000, Nature Trust Malta confirmed.

Last month, a Frenchman was taken to court for spray painting red arrows at Majjistral Park. It was found that French marathon organisers were responsible for such arrows, which were also found in Munxar, Gozo.

Individuals having any information about this act are kindly asked to report to the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) on 22923500 or 9921040 or to Nature Trust Malta (NTM) on info@naturetrustmalta.org.

