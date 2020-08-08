‘Blatant Online Lies’: Clint Camilleri Stamps Out Rumours That Gozo Has 18 New COVID-19 Cases

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has taken to a heated Facebook post to deny online rumours that there are 18 new COVID-19 cases in Gozo.

“Once again I have to refute these blatant online lies. It is not true that there are 18 positive cases in Gozo,” he said.

Camilleri also refuted another rumour that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“It is also a lie that I have tested positive for COVID-19 and that the government is hiding this,” he continued.

Earlier today, a news portal claimed to have received information that Gozo had up to 18 new cases of COVID-19.

However, the details were never published on the health authority page saħħa.

“It is a shame that there are those out there doing everything they can to alarm people, in particular the Gozitans, with lies and inventions,” Camilleri ended.

Lovin Malta reached out to Gerald Fenech who believes he is well informed about the number of COVID-19 cases in Gozo.

“I am reliably informed that there are a number of cases in Gozo in double figures. The minister could come clean by publishing the number of cases to set Gozitan minds at rest,” he said.

