Black Nurse Repeatedly Denied Entry Into Paceville Clubs Because Of Skin Colour: ‘They’ll Find Any Excuse To Not Let You In’

A black nurse in Malta has spoken up about how bouncers in Paceville nightclubs are refusing him entry because of his skin colour.

“I’m a nurse, I pay taxes and have a resident card that shows I’m here legally, but they still won’t let us in,” Adam* told Lovin Malta.

*His name has been protected for confidentiality purposes.

“I have friends that are footballers, friends that are studying at the University of Malta and MCAST. It doesn’t matter who we are or what we do if you’re black… they won’t let you in,” he said.

Paceville’s clubbing scene is notorious for its rowdy nights and potentially racist incidents which have been documented in the past.

On a larger scale, Malta had its first alleged racial killing last year when Lassana Cisse was shot dead by two Armed Forces of Malta soldiers. They have yet to be brought to justice.

“This has been happening way before the COVID-19 pandemic,” Adam continued.

“Bouncers will just make excuses to not let you in. First, they ask for ID, then they ask for Student ID and then they’ll ask for a specific club card which doesn’t exist,” Adam said. “Meanwhile white people don’t even show their ID and are allowed inside.”

“Bouncers will just push you back like you’ve done something bad. One of my friends tried to talk to them about it and they told him it was the manager’s policy on the night.”

This issue of racism has come to the forefront of public debate not only in Malta but worldwide. Global anti-racism protests have erupted following the death of George Floyd two weeks ago and Maltese society has also galvanised under the Black Lives Matter movement with two peaceful protests so far.

They were also met with an All Lives Matter counter-protesters, some of whom are currently being investigated by the Hate Crime and Speech Unit for making monkey gestures and using racial slurs.

“I have a Maltese girlfriend and if she’s in the club, she’ll have to come out to see me because I’m not allowed in.”

“I work 12 hours a day so I don’t get much time to mingle with people. I just go to the clubs every now and then to enjoy myself, but I can’t do that either too,” he ended.

