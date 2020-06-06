Black Lives Matter In Malta: Anti-Racism Sit-In To Be Held In Valletta Next Week

An anti-racism sit-in will be held this Monday, endorsed by activists and several NGOs like aditus, Integra and Movement Graffiti.

The Valletta sit-in will demand justice for Lassane Cissa, who was murdered last year and in solidarity with other victims of racism locally. The name “Black Lives Matter In Malta” draws from the original US Black Lives Matter movement which calls for an end to police brutality against black people and justice.

Beyond calls for justice, the sit-in aims to open the conversation on the issue of structural and societal racism in Malta.