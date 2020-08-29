Bjorn Formosa Called ‘Vile’ By Jason Micallef For Criticising President’s Foundation, Responds With Details Of Dar Bjorn’s Defunding

After he was called “vile” and accused of attacking a national fundraiser, Bjorn Formosa has spoken up about the reality of his ALS foundation and how the current president’s administration has stopped funding it.

Formosa, the founder of Dar Bjorn, took to Facebook to set the record straight after Chairman of the Valletta Cultural Agency Jason Micallef accused him of undermining the efforts of the Malta Community Chest Fund’s fundraiser, L-Istrina.

“I just wanted to inform you that HE Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca had granted me assistance through MCCF a few years ago, however the current administration in March suddenly stopped my care in the middle of the pandemic, leaving me without so much needed support because they said I was receiving government funds,” he said.

Following claims by the MCCF that Formosa was benefitting from state funds, the ALS activist clarified that, in fact, all funds were not going towards him personally, but towards his project to build a “bigger and better” home for people with neurological conditions.

“All of these funds that we receive, go to Dar Bjorn patients,” he said.

As a result, Formosa claims to have been left with a €3,000 monthly bill to foot.

“I’m a terminal patient with a 3k monthly bill thanks to this decision. Why should I be left without help, just because I tried doing something with my disability?” he said.

Formosa’s status was, in part, a reaction to Micallef’s post earlier today in which he accused Formosa of attacking the president and the MCCF while also taking a personal jab at the ALS patient, calling him “vile”.



“I am not attacking all good that has been done through MCCF but the way things are being handled now,” Formosa said in response to the criticism.

Last night, Formosa announced that the Dar Bjorn 2 project has come to an abrupt end after the MCCF announced its own fundraiser a week before Bjorn Formosa’s planned event.

He claimed that L-Istrina will overshadow his fundraiser and would result in a lack of donations that would make the continuation of his project unfeasible.

Formosa has since appealed to the MCCF to find an amicable solution to the ongoing drama.

“Although we have suffered greatly because of this situation, we, as Dar Bjorn, are offering The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation a chance to find a solution. Each association must collaborate together for the good of the people,” he said.

