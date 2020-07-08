Birżebbuġa Man Arrested After Being Found With Sachets Of Synthetic Drugs

A 29-year-old man who lives in Birżebbuġa has been arrested by the Drug Squad after being found with four small sachets of synthetic drugs.

The bust comes after many days of observation by Drug Squad officers, who eventually intercepted a vehicle the man was driving in an operation in Żabbar.

As officers searched the car, the sachets were found alongside some money. The exact amount of money or drugs were not mentioned by the police.