Birżebbuġa Man Arrested After Being Found With Sachets Of Synthetic Drugs
A 29-year-old man who lives in Birżebbuġa has been arrested by the Drug Squad after being found with four small sachets of synthetic drugs.
The bust comes after many days of observation by Drug Squad officers, who eventually intercepted a vehicle the man was driving in an operation in Żabbar.
As officers searched the car, the sachets were found alongside some money. The exact amount of money or drugs were not mentioned by the police.
The man was taken to the police lock-up in Floriana for further investigation. Magistrate Doreen Clarke has appointed certain experts to assist in the inquiry.
Synthetic drugs have slowly become more popular in Malta as natural cannabis remains illegal on the island.
Unlike normal cannabis, synthetic cannabis can cause serious damage to the body, even leading to overdoses, something that is impossible to do with natural cannabis.
Malta’s legalised medical cannabis a few years back, and while small amounts of cannabis for personal use were decriminalised over the last few years, it remains illegal in Malta, forcing some users to turn to synthetic drugs.