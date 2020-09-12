Birżebbuġa Hit And Run Seriously Injures 69-Year Old Man

A 69-year old man from Birżebbuġa suffered serious injuries after being subjected to a hit and run in Triq iż-Żurrieq, Birżebbuġa.

The incident took place at around 12.30am this morning.

Police were informed of the incident after an onlooker spotted the 69-year old lying down on the floor. An ambulance proceeded to rush the victim to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

The perpetrator is still at large, with the police currently looking for the vehicle involved in said incident.

Police is asking anyone who might have any information that can help investigations to call 119 or 21224001.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace was informed of the case and has appointed a number of experts to assist her in the inquiry.

Investigations into this case are ongoing.