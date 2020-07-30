Birzebbuġa Band Club Latest To Cancel Feast Activities Amid COVID-19 Spike

د . إAEDSRر . س

The committee of St. Peter in Chains Band Club has announced that feast activities will be cancelled following a recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

The band club confirmed that no external activities relating to the village feast will be held in order to safeguard public safety.

“The wellbeing of our members, Birzebbuġa residents and all the active people who attend our activities is our priority hence our efforts are being directed to safeguard them,” they wrote.

Th band club is the latest organisation to cancel feast activities after a spike in COVID-19 cases. Among the cases is a cluster of patients who had attended Santa Venera feast celebrations, which put more pressure on band clubs to cancel festivities.

 

Do you agree with their decision?

