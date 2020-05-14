Birkirkara Motorcyclist Dies In Early Morning Regional Road Traffic Accident

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 39-year-old man from Birkirkara has died after he was involved in a traffic accident in Regional Road at around 12:15am.

Police said that the man was driving a BMW motorcycle when he was involved in a serious accident involving three other vehicles – a Triumph motorcycle, a Suzuki car and a Honda car.

Meanwhile the other motorcyclist, a 40-year-old man from Ħamrun, suffered serious injuries.

The drivers of the two cars involved, a 35-year-old Ethiopian national who lives in Marsa and a 24-year-old Syrian national who lives in Ħaż-Żebbuġ, didn’t suffer any injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the fatal accident.

