Birkirkara Man At Risk Of Dying After Falling From Metal Structure In Siġġiewi Construction Site

A 43-year-old man is at risk of dying after being injured while working on a construction site in Siġġiewi.

The man, who is Turkish and lives in Birkirkara, was injured after he fell from a metal structure on-site at around 8am this morning.

Police and first responders attended to the man, with medical responders taking him to Mater Dei where he was confirmed to have serious life-threatening injuries.

The man was working on a construction site in Triq Ħal Farruġ. It is unknown what his injuries are.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli has appointed a number of experts to assist her in an inquiry into the incident.

