BirdLife Malta Condemns Robert Abela’s ‘Diabolic’ Decision To Place Hunting Regulatory Under Gozo Minister

BirdLife Malta has condemned newly-appointed PM Robert Abela’s decision to place the hunting regulator under the Gozo Ministry, labelling it “diabolical” and a “purely electoral” decision.

Earlier today, BirdLife took to a press release in which they lashed out at the new Prime Minister’s decision to transfer the Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU) from the Ministry of Environment to the Ministry of Gozo.

“The decision to transfer the Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU) – that serves as the regulator on hunting and trapping in Malta – to the Ministry of Gozo under Minister Clint Camilleri, himself a hunter and trapper, is a diabolical move which sends the wrong message. The only consideration here is purely electoral,” said Birdlife Malta CEO Mark Sultana.

“As Malta’s largest environmental NGO, BirdLife Malta would have hoped that Prime Minister Robert Abela responds to the environmental concerns and shifts responsibility of hunting and trapping to a ministry which embraces the environment, and not the hunting and trapping lobby.”

Camilleri, a hunter himself, was in charge of the WBRU unit when he was the parliamentary secretary in the Ministry for the Environment and will remain that position as a result of the Abela’s decision.

“Birdlife Malta hopes that the Prime Minister is fully aware of the subjective decision-making process in the WBRU and the overwhelming presence of hunters and trappers in the unit.”

In the statement, Birdlife Malta also alluded to the fact that Malta currently faces Infringement Proceedings with the EU for its hunting policy and urged the PM to reconsider his decision ‘and place the WBRU within a ministry that reflects the aspirations of a nation that considers the environment as a priority.’

