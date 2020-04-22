د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Birdlife Files Police Report To Get All 6,000 Hunting Licenses Revoked

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Birdlife Malta has filed a police complaint calling for all hunting licenses to be revoked with immediate effect, insisting that they were issued against the law.

This year, the licenses were issued by the Gozo Ministry, and not under the Environment Ministry. This came after Clint Camilleri kept the remit of the Wild Birds Regulation Unit after being moved onto the post.

The Police Commissioner is also being asked to take immediate action to ensure that all those who are out hunting with an invalid licence are taken to Court since they are breaking the law.

This year just over 6,000 licenses were issued. It would have been around 7,395. However, some hunters have to stay indoors because of COVID-19 measures.

Yesterday, several hunters were caught on tape shooting down protected turtle doves and other species.

READ NEXT: WATCH LIVE: Superintendent For Public Health Delivers The Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK