Birdlife Files Police Report To Get All 6,000 Hunting Licenses Revoked

Birdlife Malta has filed a police complaint calling for all hunting licenses to be revoked with immediate effect, insisting that they were issued against the law.

This year, the licenses were issued by the Gozo Ministry, and not under the Environment Ministry. This came after Clint Camilleri kept the remit of the Wild Birds Regulation Unit after being moved onto the post.

The Police Commissioner is also being asked to take immediate action to ensure that all those who are out hunting with an invalid licence are taken to Court since they are breaking the law.

This year just over 6,000 licenses were issued. It would have been around 7,395. However, some hunters have to stay indoors because of COVID-19 measures.

Yesterday, several hunters were caught on tape shooting down protected turtle doves and other species.