BirdLife CEO Mark Sultana To Appear On Today’s Episode Of Lovin Daily

CEO of BirdLife Malta Mark Sultana will appear on today’s edition of Lovin Daily to discuss a controversial agreement handing over Miżieb and Aħrax to hunting lobby FKNK.

You can watch the live interview at 10am on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.

Last week, a secretive deal between lobby group FKNK and several ministers was signed, handing over Miżieb and Aħrax to hunters.

The contract gives the FKNK rights over the management and upkeep of the two woodlands and forbids public access during specific times of day during the spring and autumn hunting seasons. They will also be obliged to set up picnic areas for the general public.

Yesterday, Sultana said that BirdLife and other NGOs under the Spazji Miftuħa coalition have filed legal action against the government over the handover. He also warned that the public will no longer have access to some of Malta’s last open green spaces.

What would you like to ask Mark Sultana today? Let us know in the comment section