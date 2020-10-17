Bin A Bra! Help These Guys Collect 100 Bras And Funds For Women In Need In Malta
It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month so these guys are asking for a quirky gift to support women in need this October.
The “Give A Bra” campaign by Word of Mouth Malta is asking the public to donate a new or unused bra to be distributed to women in shelters. Cartias, Fondazzjoni Dar il-Hena will be supporting the initiative.
They aim to gather 100 bras until the end of October.
If you can’t bin a bra, you can donate to the cause. All proceeds raised will be donated to Action For Breast Cancer Foundation Malta to buy mastectomy brassieres, which are professionally fitted for breast cancer survivors and are fitted by the breast care nurses at the breast clinic.
To donate €5 or more to Action For Breast Cancer Foundation Malta, you can forward the money via Revolut on 77773619 with the note GIVE A BRA before October 31st.
You can drop off new or unused bras at Wasp. Emporium – Hamrun or Sip and Paint Malta studio in San Gwann at times on the event.
Tag someone who has some extra bras!