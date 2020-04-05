‘Big Brother Like’ Apps Not On Malta’s Agenda But Could Be If People Don’t Cooperate, Minister Confirms

Malta has no immediate plans to implement ‘Big Brother’ like apps to enforce quarantine but could well do so in the future if people don’t cooperate with the law, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has confirmed.

“The government has received a number of proposals from corporate entities interested in developing such an app but we don’t feel we need it at this stage,” Camilleri said. “Public cooperation on quarantine has increased, only a few people are getting caught breaking the law and we believe the fines are acting as a strong deterrent.”

“However, we exclude nothing. I urge the people to cooperate with the authorities so we don’t need to end up in a state of Big Brother.”