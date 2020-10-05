Bernard Grech’s Wife AnneMarie Has Recovered From COVID-19

د . إAEDSRر . س

AnneMarie Grech, the wife of new PN leader Bernard Grech, has recovered from COVID-19.

The PN announced in a statement that AnneMarie Grech has tested negative for the virus and will conclude her quarantine period tomorrow.

She had tested positive for COVID-19 on 22nd September, with her diagnosis forcing Grech to suspend his physical campaign for a few days.

He resumed his physical campaign a few days later after testing negative twice, a move which was criticised by three ministers who argued he should have isolated for a longer period of time. However, the health authorities gave him the all-clear to continue campaigning.

COVID-19 meant AnneMarie wasn’t able to physically attend her husband’s inauguration as PN leader on Saturday night, which he won by a huge margin.

