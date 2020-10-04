Bernard Grech’s Parents Couldn’t Vote For Their Son Because Of COVID-19 Restrictions

Bernard Grech may have triumphed at last night’s election, but the new PN leader’s own parents were unable to cast their vote for their own son.

Grech’s parents both live at an elderly care home and as such are subjected to several restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

They aren’t allowed to leave their home unless they have a medical appointment or require medical treatment and are being instructed to stick to a ‘bubble’ system to contain the spread of the virus.

“My parents, who are both PN members, weren’t able to vote because they couldn’t leave their home and there are thousands more like them,” Grech said, adding with a smile that their choice of leader would have been obvious had they been allowed to cast it.

Outgoing PN leader Adrian Delia also referred to this situation at elderly care homes last night, suggesting this is partially why only 85% of eligible members cast their vote at the leadership election.

Grech triumphed last night, winning an estimated 69% of the vote, making him the ninth leader in the PN’s history.

Do you think Bernard Grech will make a good PN leader? Let us know what you think in the comment section