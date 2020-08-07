Bernard Grech To Contest PN Leadership Election

د . إAEDSRر . س

Bernard Grech has announced his candidacy in the coming PN leadership election.

The lawyer turned political candidate took to Facebook to write a heartfelt message on his vision for the political party as well as for Malta – touching on issues relating to the economy, education, environment and social dialogue.

“If politics is the body, the economy is the blood that gives life to this body and so the economy must reach everyone, and must include everyone,” he wrote.

“I have come to the conclusion that I have to offer myself to serve as Leader of the Nationalist Party,” he continued.

His decision comes after a number of other PN hopefuls stepped out of the leadership race to make way for a unifying candidate.

Do you agree with Bernard’s decision?

