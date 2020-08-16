Bernard Grech Refuses To Confirm Or Deny Taking Back His Pledge To Support Metsola For Leader

PN leadership candidate Bernard Grech has refused to confirm or deny that he pledged to back Roberta Metsola to run as PN leader, only to change his mind once he got his hands on survey results the next day.

Lovin Malta is informed that the day before announcing his candidature, Grech and Therese Comodini Cachia had agreed to endorse Roberta Metsola. The next day, Grech changed his mind, using leaked survey results to insist he should be leader. That’s when Metsola announced she would not contest.

“All I can say is that the discussion was very open and I never twisted anyone’s arm to step aside. It was about unity on that roundtable. We knew we had to present one candidate because Malta desperately needs a good opposition,” Grech told Lovin Malta.

Metsola, Therese Comodini Cachia, and Mark Anthony Sammut all made way for Grech, a relative unknown, to have a clean shot at challenging Delia.

Metsola had only hinted at a potential run, laying out her vision for the country, including tax incentives for local companies and a clampdown on ODZ plans, in a Times of Malta opinion piece. However, many tipped her for the role at the start of negotiations.

Grech was reportedly ready to back Metsola and potentially be made Deputy Leader. Survey and poll results showing Grech was slightly more popular than Metsola among PN voters changed all that.

A leadership race was called after a general council vote took place following bruising weeks for Delia’s tenure. A multi-horse race would have dragged on the process far longer, as candidates would have to be narrowed down by the general council first.

It’s now up to the tesserati to either keep Delia on or boot him out and replace him with Grech.

After a due diligence process, which could be an issue for Delia, an election will take place. No date has been chosen, but party sources suggested it will happen before Independence Day on 21st September.

