Bernard Grech Pledges To Resign As Prime Minister If People Vote In Favour Of Abortion In Referendum

PN leadership hopeful Bernard Grech has made it clear where he stands on abortion, pledging that he would resign as Prime Minister if a referendum on abortion was ever successful under his stead.

“If I am Prime Minister, I wouldn’t have a problem: if a referendum on abortion passes and it is a ‘yes’ – and this is something very improbable – I would be ready at that time to resign so it won’t be me that brings abortion into this country,” Grech said in a recent interview on F Living.

“I have been, still am and will continue to be in favour of life and against murder.”

His comments came during a discussion on where Grech stands on abortion, and whether there should be a national debate on it. Grech, who previously campaigned against legalising divorce in Malta, would campaign against abortion as well.

Grech has made in-roads as the potential next leader of the Nationalist Party, with many seeing him as a breath of fresh air. He had previously said he is open to a discussion on abortion, saying we must “recognise reality”.

“We’re talking about principles, and abortion is one such principle that has to be discussed. If people say they ‘want abortion’, you are obliged to discuss it. You don’t just decide, or let others decide for you; however, you are obliged to discuss it – and issue a position on what people think”, he had said.

However, during Monday’s interview on F Living, he made his position very clear, and he went on to say that if he had been in favour of abortion, he wouldn’t have contested to become a PN member as it going against the PN’s statute and values.

