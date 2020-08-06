Bernard Grech Looks Set To Face Adrian Delia In The PN Leadership Race

Bernard Grech looks set to face PN Leader Adrian Delia in the upcoming leadership race following agreement among rebel MPs and other major party figures, well-informed sources have said.

The news comes shortly after MEP Roberta Metsola said she would not take part in the race after consensus was reached that only one candidate should face Delia.

Earlier, Malta Today reported that Therese Comodini Cachia told people close to her that she will definitely be contesting the race. However, sources have dismissed the claim. Lovin Malta has reached out to Comodini Cachia for comment.

Grech has as little political experience as Delia did three years ago, but he has certainly struck a chord among PN supporters.

A civil lawyer by trade, Grech has never contested an election at any level, with his most notable contribution to Maltese public life so far being his involvement in the anti-divorce campaign nine years ago.

However, he has won the hearts of several PN supporters through a series of interviews and one-to-one meetings and survey after survey places him as the favourite for the top job.

