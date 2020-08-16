Bernard Grech: ‘I Definitely Don’t Think People Should Be Prosecuted For The Personal Use Of Cannabis’

The next potential leader of the Nationalist Party has spoken out about his personal views on cannabis, users’ rights and whether they should face criminal repercussions for personal use.

When asked by Lovin Malta whether he had ever used cannabis, he said he’s never consumed any drugs, though once he did smoke a cigarette; however, the impact it had on his athleticism led him to never do so again.

On the topic of whether people who use cannabis in their lives should face criminal charges, he was clear.

“Of course not – I definitely don’t think people should be sent to prison or prosecuted in that case. And if they have a problem, you have to help them solve it, not punish them,” Grech said.