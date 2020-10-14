Bernard Grech Files Motion For ElectroGas Public Inquiry: ‘We Deserve The Full Truth’

In his first parliamentary move as Opposition leader, Bernard Grech has filed a motion calling for a public inquiry into the ElectroGas power station project.

“Every passing day brings with it new facts about corruption and abuse of power by the people entrusted to lead the country in connection with the ElectroGas power station project,” the motion, which was also signed by PN MPs Robert Cutajar, Ryan Callus and Karol Aquilina, reads.

“It is in the public interest to find out the full truth about this project, particularly since the Auditor General warned that a number of his questions [in his investigation into the contract] have remained unanswered.”

The motion also warned that no analysis was carried out as to whether it was in Enemalta’s best interest to operate the power station itself or lease it to the private sector and bind itself to purchasing electricity from it.

According to the motion, the inquiry board will be composed of “people known for their integrity and honesty” with its chairperson chosen by a two-thirds majority vote in Parliament.