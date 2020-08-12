Belgium Urges ‘Increased Vigilance’ For Malta-Bound Travellers As Island Added To ‘Orange List’

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta has been placed on Belgium’s orange list, with the European country’s Foreign Affairs Department urging “increased vigilance” for those travelling to the island.

Citizens of Belgium will still be able to travel to Malta for tourism purposes, but following an update to their travel list, the island has been placed on the orange travel list, with quarantine and swab tests recommended to anyone returning from Malta.

With a sudden surge in active COVID-19 cases, Malta is increasingly being placed on “orange lists” around the continent, with many governments around the EU and beyond advising against non-essential to our shores.

The Dutch government and authorities of Puglia has also advised returning travellers from Malta to self-quarantine for a two-week period.

Industry experts are further warning that Malta may face removal from the UK’s quarantine list.

As of yesterday, active COVID-19 cases on the island stand at 440, with more expected today.

