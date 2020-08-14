Belgium Prohibits All Non-Essential Travel To Malta In Light Of COVID-19 Situation

The Belgian government has prohibited all non-essential travel to Malta in light of the country’s COVID-19 situation.

The island has been red-listed along with Bulgaria, Denmark, Spain, Finland, Lithuania, Romania and parts of the United Kingdom.

The travel restriction was imposed earlier today after Malta registered 31 new COVID-19 cases along with 54 recoveries.

There are currently 505 active cases on the island.

Last night, Malta was added to the UK’s quarantine list, meaning that travellers would have to self-isolate for two weeks if travelling to the UK.

Malta has had travel restrictions imposed on it by several countries including Slovenia and the Netherlands.

Tag someone who needs to know this