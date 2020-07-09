Being Removed From Opposition Leader Would See Cash-Strapped Delia Lose Half His Income

Adrian Delia could lose far more than control if he’s removed as Opposition Leader, with half of his entire income on the line.

According to official declarations, Delia’s only income is as Opposition Leader, which is around €48,187 or €2,700 per month. If he were to be removed as Opposition Leader, he will be left with his MP’s salary which is around €21,145. However, he will be allowed to work in private industry once again.

Delia’s financial issues are well documented. The Times of Malta previously revealed that he was anyway facing monthly payments of over €9,000, far higher than his €2,700 per month income.

Meanwhile, in his latest declaration for 2019, Delia revealed that he does not have any form of savings in local or foreign banks while having outstanding loans of €626,000.

Delia does have joint ownership in several properties with his estranged wife. This includes shares in Mġarr Development Limited, a reportedly highly indebted venture.

Nationalist Party leaders are not given any salary for the role, and Delia himself rejected a pay when he took over the role in 2017.

With Delia making the PN Headquarters his home, he also stands to lose his current residence, even if his Deputy Robert Arrigo insists he’s had over 40 offers for free accommodation.

Delia lost the confidence vote with 19 members of the parliamentary group (two MEPs) voted against him, with just 10 (11 if Delia is included) backing the leader.

He has vowed to stay on as PN and Opposition Leader until the end of the legislature, insisting that the PN’s paid-up members had elected him to the role of leader. Should Delia stay on, the PN could end up in the anomalous situation of having a separate Party Leader and an Opposition Leader.

Experts and party insiders have insisted that the President must now intervene.

Delia has been facing renewed pressure ever since he became subject to a magisterial inquiry over an alleged bribe from Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to prevent MEP David Casa’s re-election.

Times of Malta published WhatsApp conversations between Delia and Fenech, held before his arrest for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia but after the reveal that he owned 17 Black, the Dubai based company linked to the offshore Panama accounts of Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi and the controversial Enemalta purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm.

Delia has denied all wrongdoing.

