Beauticians And Nail Technicians Are Opening: Here’s What You Need To Know If You Run A Salon Or Are Planning To Go To One

Beauty salons, independent beauticians and nail technicians will be able to open up shop on Friday after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the lifting of several COVID-19 restrictions.

With client limits imposed and facials and other intimate beauty treatments shelved, here are some of the key rules you’ll need to follow if you run a beauty salon or are planning to go to one. The full 11-page document can be found here.

What is mandatory?

Beauticians must ensure that the number of clients inside their salon is limited to one person per 10 square metres. Perspex barriers must also be fitted in reception areas.

Workstations must be kept at a distance of at least two metres and be separated by a two-metre high perspex barrier. These barriers must be adequately cleaned after every client.

Hand sanitisers must be made available at the reception area and near all workstations. Sanitisers with sensors are recommended.

Clients and suppliers must wear a mask (covering mouth, nose and chin) or visor at all times. Meanwhile, staff must wear a surgical or cotton mask or visor when providing a service to a client.

Steam treatments/vapour generating techniques cannot be used, and facials cannot be carried out.

Can beauty salon owners refuse someone entering their shop?

Yes. Salon owners or management can refuse the entry of any person if they are visibly unwell or have any respiratory symptoms.

Salons must ensure that clients have their temperatures checked, are wearing a mask, and apply alcohol rub upon entering the salon.

And what if you’re a vulnerable person?

The legal notice isn’t clear. It says that salons should not allow vulnerable persons inside their premises “in so far as possible” but does not make it a mandatory condition.

What are other key recommendations?

Clients should be encouraged to book an appointment either online or by phone. Appointments should also be spaced to avoid different clients coming into contact with one another. Walk-ins should not be allowed.

Clients should also not be allowed in the salon before the service of the previous client is completed, and the salon is sanitised. They should also attend appointments on their own, exceptions will be made for children and those with special needs.

Salons must ensure that their premises are thoroughly cleaned with a disinfectant between clients. This includes workstations, chairs, trolleys, wash hand basins.

Door handles, and any other surfaces should be cleaned in between clients, as should tools or equipment used.

Beauty salons should also keep a record of the names, contact details and date and time of treatment/appointment for all clients in order to facilitate contact tracing should this be required.

Magazines, so often a staple of beauty salons, should no longer be allowed. Neither beverages or refreshments can be provided. Cash payments are also being encouraged.

