Beach Bums Listen Up! Malta Has Some Of The Best Water Quality For Swimming In Europe

Summer is around the corner, and there is no season so synonymous with swimming than the three hot upcoming months.

Whether you’ve hit the beach already or waiting for the heat to be a little more unbearable, you’ll be happy to know that Malta scored top points for its bathing waters, which have been ranked as “excellent” by European standards.

The island state has been given an impressive 97.7% score, placing it third in the European Union for bathing water quality.

According to the European Agency’s report, Austria placed first with a score of 98.5% whilst 99.1% of waters in Cyprus were ranked as excellent.

There were in total 21,981 bathing waters reported across the European Union in 2019, the most found in Italy, which has 5,535 and the least in land-locked Luxembourg (17). Malta has 87 sites of bathing water.

The number of bathing waters in Europe is increasing every year and the majority report high quality with 22,95 bathing sites identified in 2019.

Two-thirds of swimming sites are located along the seacoasts of Europe.

