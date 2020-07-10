Be Careful When Taking Photos Of Your €100 Vouchers, Silvio Schembri Warns

If you’re a Maltese resident, you will soon receive government vouchers giving you €100 to spend at several establishments, if you haven’t received it already.

However, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri has urged everyone to adopt a degree of caution when publishing photos of these vouchers, essentially by hiding their QR codes in case anyone manages to duplicate them.

He clarified that businesses who opt in to the voucher initiative are only obliged to accept physical copies of the vouchers and not photos of them.