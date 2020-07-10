Be Careful When Taking Photos Of Your €100 Vouchers, Silvio Schembri Warns
If you’re a Maltese resident, you will soon receive government vouchers giving you €100 to spend at several establishments, if you haven’t received it already.
However, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri has urged everyone to adopt a degree of caution when publishing photos of these vouchers, essentially by hiding their QR codes in case anyone manages to duplicate them.
He clarified that businesses who opt in to the voucher initiative are only obliged to accept physical copies of the vouchers and not photos of them.
Vouchers are being distributed door to door and people who haven’t yet received them or have damaged are being encouraged to contact MIMCOL’s helpline on 80074904.
You can donate your vouchers to a third party at your own responsibility but if you lose them, they will not be replaced.
The vouchers will be colour-coded, four red and one blue, with each worth €20; the red ones can be used at hotels, accommodations, restaurants, bars and diving schools, while the blue ones can used for retail outlets and services which had to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A list of businesses who are accepting vouchers should be available shortly on this new website.
Vouchers are valid till the end of September.