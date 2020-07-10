Battle Of The Buttigieg: Qala’s Councillors Get Into It Over Who Cleaned A Square

There are apparently many reasons to publicly beef with your colleagues, as the local council of Qala has proven this week.

Mayor Paul Buttigieg shared an image of cleaners in Qala’s pjazza, saying: “Yearly cleaning of Qala square by MGOZ workers”.

However, the post was immediately called out by Qala councillor Joseph Buttigieg in a heated comment.

“You had nothing to do with this,” Buttigieg said. “This is not your work. Don’t try to take credit for the work of others, as you oftentimes do.”

“Just because you live there and you woke up early to take pictures does not mean that you requested this or you were involved. It is time to start calling a spade a spade,” the younger Buttigieg continued.

The immediate escalation of hostilities left some Qala residents confused, and others hurt, to see their local council so divided over an image of four men spraying a hose in a pjazza.

“It looks like some of our local council members do not see eye to eye when I read such comments!” said local resident Joseph. “It is such a pity seeing this happening, when everybody, including us Qala residents, should unite for the benefit of our village and our well being!”