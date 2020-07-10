Battle Of The Buttigieg: Qala’s Councillors Get Into It Over Who Cleaned A Square
There are apparently many reasons to publicly beef with your colleagues, as the local council of Qala has proven this week.
Mayor Paul Buttigieg shared an image of cleaners in Qala’s pjazza, saying: “Yearly cleaning of Qala square by MGOZ workers”.
However, the post was immediately called out by Qala councillor Joseph Buttigieg in a heated comment.
“You had nothing to do with this,” Buttigieg said. “This is not your work. Don’t try to take credit for the work of others, as you oftentimes do.”
“Just because you live there and you woke up early to take pictures does not mean that you requested this or you were involved. It is time to start calling a spade a spade,” the younger Buttigieg continued.
The immediate escalation of hostilities left some Qala residents confused, and others hurt, to see their local council so divided over an image of four men spraying a hose in a pjazza.
“It looks like some of our local council members do not see eye to eye when I read such comments!” said local resident Joseph. “It is such a pity seeing this happening, when everybody, including us Qala residents, should unite for the benefit of our village and our well being!”
People quickly took sides on the matter, with some quickly coming to the defence of the mayor.
“Who is this Joseph Buttigieg? He sounds like a nobody to me, but as they say, empty vessels make the most noise,” said one person.
“Joseph Buttigieg is a first-time local councillor in our locality and as such should be lauded for his efforts. In a village and in an island where people who volunteer for this job are becoming fewer, youngsters like Joseph Buttigieg deserve praise for their sacrifice,” responded another.
“Having said that I would point out, in an educated and respectful way, that the local council is not a place where councillors try to outdo each other like a set of primadonnas but work together for the upkeep and improvement of the locality,” they continued.
Sources close to the area have said that Paul Buttigieg is quite close to former Gozo minister Justyne Caruana, while Joseph Buttigieg is quite close to current Gozo minister Clint Camilleri.
Whether this is a proxy war between the former minister and current minister, a Buttigieg beef or maybe just some Qala thing, we just want to be a fly on the wall of the next council meeting.